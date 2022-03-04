LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday March 4th, 2022

Listen back to Friday, March 4th 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.
On this week’s show:
– Declan Fanning on Tipperary vs Waterford in the National Hurling League.
– Paul Fitzgerald on Tipperary vs Wexford in the National Hurling League.
– Samantha Lambert on Tipperary vs Clare in the Ladies National League.
– Trevor Galvin on Cashel Community School’s All-Ireland camogie final.
– Barry Ryan looks ahead to the weekend’s local soccer action.
And as always, the show ends with ‘Talking Dogs with Barry Drake’.
Listen below: