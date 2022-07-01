LISTEN BACK: Across The Line. Friday July 1st, 2022

Listen back to Friday July 1st 2022’s episode of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock, Clare manager Brian O’Connell and Shane McGrath look ahead to Sunday’s All-Ireland minor hurling final.





– Tipperary camogie coach Denis Kelly looks ahead to Tipperary vs Cork.

– Sean O’Meara and Shane preview the South senior hurling semi-finals.

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

– Tipperary GAA PRO Jonathan Cullen joins Shane to name the Tipperary minor hurling team for Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Listen below: