LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday January 6th, 2023

Listen back to Friday January 6th 2023’s Across The Line with Paul Carroll.
On this week’s show:
– Ken Hogan joins Paul to talk about Tipperary’s senior hurlers and their return to action in the Munster hurling league
– Tipperary senior football selector Charlie McGeever talks about how preseason has gone, the possibility of a Colin O’Riordan return and looks ahead to the McGrath Cup
– Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long talks about his disappointment in Munster and the IRFU following Ben Healy’s Munster departure and also speaks on a busy upcoming schedule for Nenagh Ormond,
– As always, Barry Drake talks Greyhound Racing to end the show.
Listen below: