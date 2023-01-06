LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday January 6th, 2023

Listen back to Friday January 6th 2023’s Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

On this week’s show:

– Ken Hogan joins Paul to talk about Tipperary’s senior hurlers and their return to action in the Munster hurling league





– Tipperary senior football selector Charlie McGeever talks about how preseason has gone, the possibility of a Colin O’Riordan return and looks ahead to the McGrath Cup

– Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long talks about his disappointment in Munster and the IRFU following Ben Healy’s Munster departure and also speaks on a busy upcoming schedule for Nenagh Ormond,

– As always, Barry Drake talks Greyhound Racing to end the show.

Listen below: