Listen back to Friday February 18th, 2022’s episode of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show:

– Paul Fitzgerald talks Tipperary vs Wexford in the National Football League

– Cian Treacy on MIC Thurles exit from Ryan Cup

– Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long on Nenagh Ormond vs Queens University

– Maurice Moloney on Fethard Town Park

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake





Listen below: