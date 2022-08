Listen back to Friday August 26th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Anthony Shelly previews the final round of the group stages of the county football championship





– Geraldine Kinane looks ahead to the weekend’s camogie

– Tony Smith talks to Shane about the Ladies Football championship in Tipperary

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake who also joins Shane live from Tipperary racecourse.

Listen below: