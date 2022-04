Listen back to Friday April 15th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Colm Bonnar, Declan Fanning, Andy Moloney and Tony Considine all preview Tipperary vs Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.





– Hear from Brendan Cummins and John McNamara following wins for the Tipperary Under 20 hurlers and Minor Footballers during the week.

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: