LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday 14th October, 2022

Listen back to Friday October 14th 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Bumper preview of this weekend’s county senior and intermediate football finals with Andy Kinane (Upperchurch-Drombane), Paul Fitzgerald (Clonmel Commercials), Paul Quirke (Mullinahone), Kevin Byrne (Ballina) along with analysis from Tommy Toomey and Anthony Shelly.





– Cashel RFC Director of Rugby Darragh Lyons looks ahead to Cashel’s AIL clash with Nenagh Ormond.

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: