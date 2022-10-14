LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday 14th October, 2022

Listen back to Friday October 14th 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.
On this week’s show:
– Bumper preview of this weekend’s county senior and intermediate football finals with Andy Kinane (Upperchurch-Drombane), Paul Fitzgerald (Clonmel Commercials), Paul Quirke (Mullinahone), Kevin Byrne (Ballina) along with analysis from Tommy Toomey and Anthony Shelly.
– Cashel RFC Director of Rugby Darragh Lyons looks ahead to Cashel’s AIL clash with Nenagh Ormond.
– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.
Listen below: