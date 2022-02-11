LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, February 11th, 2022

Listen back to Friday February 11th, 2022’s episode of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

Declan Fanning joins Shane to talk Tipperary vs Kilkenny in the National Hurling League.

Tipperary Ladies Football manager Peter Creedon talks Tipperary vs Kerry in the National League opener.





Tipperary minor camogie manager Michael Ferncombe joins Shane to discuss their upcoming All-Ireland Championship meeting with Wexford on Sunday.

Clonmel Town FC manager Barry Ryan talks ahead of their FAI Junior Cup 5th round tie with Fairview Rangers.

As always, the show finishes up with Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: