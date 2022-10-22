LISTEN BACK: Across The Line County Final Special, Friday October 21st, 2022

Listen back to a special edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy live from Ryan’s Pub, Carney from Friday October 21st, 2022.

Shane is joined on the border of Kiladangan and Kilruane by members of both clubs ahead of Sunday’s senior hurling final.

Joining Shane from Kiladangan is Club PRO Michael Quinn, former player Eamon Kelly and goalkeeper Barry Hogan’s father Liam.





Meanwhile, in the black and white corner, Kilruane club chairman Joe Whelan, former player Gilbert Williams and goalkeeper Páidí Williams mother Liz.

There’s also previews of this weekend’s premier intermediate hurling final and county senior camogie final.

Listen below: