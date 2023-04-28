LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, April 28th, 2023

Listen back to Friday April 28th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s episode:

– Tipperary U20 manager Brendan Cummins looks ahead to their game with Waterford whilst Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock looks back on their Munster campaign





– St. Michaels manager John Cremins and local soccer analyst Muiris Walsh preview Saturday’s FAI Junior Cup final between St. Michael’s and Newmarket Celtic

– We hear from Tipp Ladies Footballer Cliona O’Dwyer

– And Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen back below: