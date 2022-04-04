Link up between Munster GAA, Camogie & LGFA associations a ‘major step forward’

The link up between Munster GAA, Munster Camogie and Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Association is a major step forward for all involved.

Four camogie games will act as curtain raisers for Munster senior hurling championship games, whilst two ladies football games will be held before Munster football championship ties.

The Tipperary senior camogie team’s Munster quarter-final with Limerick on April 23rd, will be on before Limerick vs Waterford in the senior hurling championship.





Munster Communications Manager and former Tipperary PRO Ed Donnelly says we could see a number of games involving sides from the Premier.

“I suppose if you look at things at the moment obviously we’re very, very close to that top three in camogie but we can’t just get there as of yet and hopefully we will.

“But if you look at those fixtures realistically we should on form be beating Limerick and Clare – now its easier said than done – but if we do then that obviously sets up a Munster final against Cork most likely so hopefully we’ll get three Tipperary camogie matches.”

Meanwhile Tipperary ladies football team will take on Kerry in the Munster semi-final in Killarney on May 7th in a curtain raiser for the Cork – Kerry Munster Senior Football semi-final.