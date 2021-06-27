Liam Sheedy joins calls for more fans at games

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy is joining in the calls to allow more spectators at GAA games.

This afternoon, two hundred spectators will be in Semple Stadium to watch Waterford and Clare in the Munster senior hurling championship.

2,400 fans were in Croke Park to watch Derry and Offaly’s Division Three football final last week, which is approximately 3% capacity.





Sheedy says he would like to see more fans allowed attend games:

“Safety is paramount, I think we have to all the time put safety first but certainly, when I look at the size of the stadiums and when I look at some of the crowds that are indoors at some particular venues, you know sport is not the be all and end all but certainly I think there is a way where we could allow a little bit more in.

“This game is built for support, we love to see the stands alive, we love to see the crowd shouting on from the stands but you know we all have to understand that that will happen at the right time and I think that time is getting closer and closer.”