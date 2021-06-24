Liam Sheedy gives injury status update on Tipperary hurlers

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy has provided an update on the injury status of a number of key players in the panel.

The Premier were without John O’Dwyer and Niall O’Meara for much of the league campaign whilst Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher suffered an achilles tendons injury last month.

Thurles Sarsfields clubman Billy McCarthy is another player who continues his rehabilitation following a long term injury.





However, Liam Sheedy expects to have ‘Bubbles’ back for championship:

“Bubbles was not far away from the pitch the day of the league, he was able to do a bit of his own so he should be available for selection.

“Niall O’Meara had his appendix removed and obviously Bonner is a long-term, so it looks like those two.

“We’ve been without Billy McCarthy a long time, he’s still in the recovery mode but is improving well but again he’s more of a longer term play.

“So look, you’re down a few but I’m confident that overall we’ve a very strong panel and that panel is going to be tested over the coming weeks, that’s for sure.”