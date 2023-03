A Tipperary hurling legend will feature on TG4’s Laochra Gael tonight.

The focus of tonight’s episode is on former senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy.

The Portroe man led the Premier to All-Ireland glory in 2010 and again in 2019 following two stints as manager.





A number of past players including Eoin Kelly and Darren Gleeson feature on the episode along with current Tipperary captain Noel McGrath.

Tonight’s episode airs on TG4 at 9.30pm.