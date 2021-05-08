Liam Sheedy: This evening’s game is ‘a great stepping stone’ for 2021

Liam Sheedy has named his starting fifteen for this evening’s National League opener with Limerick.

Barry Hogan starts in goals and has a full-back line of Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher and Barry Heffernan.

Seamus Kennedy is centre back and has Brian McGrath and Bryan O’Meara at either side of him.





Alan Flynn joins Michael Breen in midfield whilst Patrick ‘Bonnar’ Maher starts at centre-forward with Dan McCormack and Niall O’Meara on the wings.

The full forward line consists of Willie Connors, Jason Forde and Jake Morris.

Seamus Callanan was announced as captain for this year, with Noel McGrath as vice-captain.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of this evening’s game in association with Martin O’Dwyer Family Butchers, Friar Street, Cashel.

Liam Sheedy says this evening’s game is a great stepping stone to kick off 2021:

“I think it’s a great draw, they’ve raised the bar no question and they were outstanding champions last year across all competitions so that’s what we face into.

“I think, isn’t that the beauty of sport? These are the matches you want to be playing in and for us to get a chance to do that early on to really understand where we [are], if you want to find out where you’re at, what better way to find out.

“I see no downside, we are just really looking forward to going in and getting back into a competitive game and as I said it really is a great stepping stone to get on the journey as we kick-off 2021.”

Tipperary matchday squad:

1 Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2 Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3 Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

4 Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

5 Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

6 Seamus Kennedy (St Marys)

7 Bryan O’Meara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8 Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

9 Michael Breen (Ballina)

10 Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11 Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

12 Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13 Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

14 Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15 Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

16 Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

17 Robert Byrne (Portroe)

18 Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

19 Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

20 Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

21 Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

22 Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

23 John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

24 Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

25 James Quigley (Kiladangan)

26 Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)