Liam Devaney named April Tipp FM Sports Star of the month

The April winner of the Tipp FM Sports Star of the month has been announced.

Thurles Martial Arts Academy kickboxer Liam Devaney won the award following his European title success last month.

The Tipperary man won the ICO Pro European K-1 Title after beating England’s Mitch Stephenson via stoppage in Birmingham.





Devaney won the award over other nominees for April such as Tipperary hurler Jake Morris and Cahir MMA fighter Will Fleury.

The Tipp FM Sports Star of the month award is in association with the Talbot Hotel i Clonmel and nominees for May’s winner can be sent to [email protected]