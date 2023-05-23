Liam Cahill expected to receive four-week sideline ban

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill is expected to be handed a four week side-line ban.

Shane Brophy from the Nenagh Guardian is reporting that the Ballingarry club man will be issued with the ban following his red card late on in Sunday’s game against Limerick.

Cahill was sent off by referee Seán Stack in injury time and should the ban be issued, Tipperary will be without their manager this Sunday against Waterford.





Should Tipperary beat Waterford, Cahill would also miss out on the chance to stand on the line in this year’s Munster final.