The county football leagues came to a conclusion yesterday evening.

In the Division Two decider, Galtee Rovers were one point winners over Golden-Kilfeacle in Sean Treacy Park.

It finished up Galtee Rovers 1-8 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-7.





Elsewhere, the Division Three decider saw Killenaule overcome neighbours Fethard in Monroe.

It finished up Killenaule 3-13 Fethard 0-11.