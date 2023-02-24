‘A leading light of hurling’ – Tributes pour in for Tipperary legend Mick Burns

Tributes are being paid around the county following the passing of Mick Burns.

The Nenagh Éire Óg clubman won five All-Ireland medals with Tipperary from 1958 and 1968.

The Tipperary legend passed away on Wednesday and will repose in Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh today from 4.30pm until 7pm.





County board vice-chairman and Nenagh native Jimmy Minogue described Mick as a leading light of hurling:

“He was a legend in our own time in Nenagh.

“He would’ve came on to the Tipp panel in ’58 and was on the panel until ’69, played in eight All-Ireland finals and won five of them and was probably unlucky not to win one or two more.

“What a career and with the team at the time, Mick was certainly one of the leading lights of hurling in that period.”

Mick’s funeral is arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.