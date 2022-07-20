Lawsuit against a Tipp based Facebook user has been settled out of court

After settling a lawsuit with Nóra Quoirin’s parents, Facebook says it’ll continue its efforts in preventing the misuse of its platform.

A short statement was read out before the High Court in Dublin today after the case against the social media giant and one of its Tipperary based users was settled out of court.

The allegations were made on Facebook by retired Dublin solicitor, Anne Brennan, with an address at Castleiney, Templemore, after 15 year old Nóra Quoirin went missing while holidaying with her parents, Meabh and Sebastien, in Malaysia three years ago.





Her naked body was found in a surrounding area of jungle.

The Quoirin’s sued Ms Brennan and Facebook, claiming the allegations made after Nóra went missing and in the aftermath of her body being discovered were ‘grossly defamatory.’

As part of the confidential settlement, a statement was read out in court today on behalf of Facebook.

It described the series of allegations posted on its platform as ‘disturbing and offensive’ to the Quoirin’s and expressed its sympathy for the distress and trauma caused before saying it will continue its efforts in preventing the misuse of its platform and ensuring the safety of its users.