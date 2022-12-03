Late try sees Nenagh Ormond fall to league leaders in Dublin

There was heartbreak for Nenagh Ormond today in the AIL.
They travelled to Dublin to play Division 2A leaders Blackrock College and led for most of the game thanks to a Kevin O’Flaherty try.
However, a try four minutes from time saw the Dublin side tale the victory on a final score of 14-17.
Elsewhere in Division 2A, Cashel came out the wrong side of a high-scoring affair in Belfast.
They were beaten by Queen’s University 38-31.
Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel had an away win in another high-scoring game against Bruff.
The Tipperary side won on a final score of 30-28.