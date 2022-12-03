Late try sees Nenagh Ormond fall to league leaders in Dublin

By
Paul Carroll
-


There was heartbreak for Nenagh Ormond today in the AIL.

They travelled to Dublin to play Division 2A leaders Blackrock College and led for most of the game thanks to a Kevin O’Flaherty try.

However, a try four minutes from time saw the Dublin side tale the victory on a final score of 14-17.


Elsewhere in Division 2A, Cashel came out the wrong side of a high-scoring affair in Belfast.

They were beaten by Queen’s University 38-31.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel had an away win in another high-scoring game against Bruff.

The Tipperary side won on a final score of 30-28.