Late try sees Clonmel suffer home defeat to Tullamore

Clonmel suffered a narrow defeat in the AIL this afternoon.

Playing at home against Tullamore in Division 2C. it was the away side who came away with the win on a full-time score of 21-18.

Clonmel led for large parts of the game and took in a 13-0 lead at the break.





However, the home side would face a stiff breeze in the second half in Ardghaoithe which aided Tullamore’s comeback.

A 75th minute try from the Offaly men saw them take the victory on the road.

Clonmel earned a losing bonus point in defeat.