Tipperary senior footballers have gotten their 2022 season off to a winning start.

David Power’s men were in Rathkeale playing Limerick in the McGrath Cup group stages.

The Premier won by a single point, on a final score of 1-12 to 0-14.





Tipp trailed for much of the second half, but two late points from Jack Kennedy saw Tipp overturn the deficit for the win.

They now go on to play Kerry in Dr. Morris Park on Wednesday evening at 7pm in the final group stage game.