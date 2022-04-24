Late goals keep Peake Villa’s title hopes alive

Two late goals has seen Peake Villa ensure the Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division title race will come down to the last day.

The Thurles side started the day three points behind leaders St. Michael’s as they welcomed Cashel Town to the Tower Grounds.

The first goal came in the 84th minute from Evan McCormack before Ronan McGuire sealed all three points for Villa in the 93rd minute.





Peake Villa take on St. Michael’s on the final day of the season, however the Tipp Town side have one game in hand before that encounter.