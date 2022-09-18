Late goal sees Brian Borus into senior ladies football final to play Fethard

By
Paul Carroll
-
Emma Morrissey in action for Aherlow. Photo from Tipperary LGFA.

The line up is set for this year’s county senior ladies football final.

Earlier today, Fethard booked their place in this year’s decider with a 2-10 to 0-11 win over Moyle Rovers.

Then, the other semi-final between Brian Borus and Aherlow served up some late drama.


Borus had the lead for much of the game but a late surge from Aherlow saw them take a one point lead with time ticking past the 60 minute mak.

Borus drew back level and just as extra-time was looking likely Alanna English broke onto the ball on the fourteen and buried it into the back of the net, sending Borus into the final on a full-time score of Brian Borus 1-08 Aherlow 0-08.