Late goal sees Arravale Rovers crowned 2020 County Junior A hurling champions

Arravale Rovers are the 2020 Junior A county hurling champions.

That’s after they beat Holycross/Ballycahill in last night’s final in Dundrum on a final score of 1-16 to 15 points.

They will now go into this year’s Intermediate hurling championship, in a group alongside Ballingarry, Ballinahinch and Shannon Rovers.





The westerners led 0-12 to 0-10 at the break and despite going down to fourteen players in the second half, ran out four winners.

Sterling performances from captain Donagh Leahy, goalscorer Mikey O Dwyer and Tipp U20 star Johnny Ryan helped seal the win as they now move up to the Intermediate grade.

Arravale’s Mikey O’Dwyer’s late goal helped to seal the win and he spoke to Tipp FM after the final whistle:

“Just delighted to get over the line.

“We made hard work of it there finishing up, we had a couple of chances but credit to Holycross, they were a fantastic team, tough as nails and we just couldn’t shake them off.

“It could’ve went either way, they could’ve got a lucky goal as well but we’re just delighted to get over the line in the end.

“From one to fifteen we really battled hard, when Conal got sent off, he was keeping us in the game in the first half and we really felt his loss but thankfully we regrouped and got going again.”