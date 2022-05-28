Late Devane free rescues draw for 14-player Tipperary

Tipperary have drawn with Dublin in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship this afternoon.

The sides met in Parnell Park, with Dublin coming in to the game off the back of a win over Waterford whilst Bill Mullaney’s side come into the game after their 0-10 to 0-10 draw with Clare last weekend.

That score line would repeat itself once again this weekend, with Dublin and Tipperary sharing the spoils on 0-10 a piece.





The sides were level at 0-05 to 0-05 at half-time before a key moment in the 44th minute.

Tipp centre-forward Roisin Howard received a red card and Dublin went on to take a 0-09 to 0-6 lead.

However, Tipperary battled back to draw the sides level at 0-09 to 0-09 in the 58th minute.

Dublin’s Niamh Gannon looked to have gotten the winner three minutes in to injury time, but Cáit Devane stepped up to level the game from a free in the 65th minute.

Tipperary’s next game is the curtain raiser to next weekend’s Munster hurling final when they take on Waterford in Semple Stadium on Sunday.