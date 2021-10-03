Last quarter-final spots to be decided today in Tipperary football championships

Quarter-final spots were confirmed in groups 1 and 4 last night in the Tipperary senior football championship.

In Group 1, Moyle Rovers beat Cahir 2-7 to 1-5 whilst Upperchurch-Drombane were 0-12 to 0-04 winners over Aherlow.

The results mean Moyle Rovers and Upperchurch progress to the quarter-finals, with Upperchurch reaching a quarter-final in both hurling and football in the same year for the first time in their history.





Meanwhile, in group 4, Loughmore-Castleiney beat Rockwell Rovers 2-10 to 0-09 whilst a late Paddy Cadell point saw JK Brackens beat Killenaule 0-14 to 2-7.

Loughmore and JK Brackens progress from that group whilst Rockwell and Killenaule will go into the Tom Cusack Cup.

Earlier yesterday, Ardfinnan confirmed their place in the quarter-finals, with a 2-12 to 0-07 win over Arravale Rovers.

The last quarter-final spots are up for grabs in county senior and intermediate football championship today.

In the senior, Group 2 comes to a conclusion.

First up at 2 o’clock, Éire Óg Annacarty and Kilsheelan-Kilcash meet in Boherlahan.

Kilsheelan are guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals whilst Annacarty need a result to try avoid bottom place.

The other game in the group is a must win encounter in Cashel between Ballyporeen and Moyne/Templetuohy at 3 o’clock.

A number of Tipperary senior footballers will be on the pitch, including captain Conor Sweeney.

Ballyporeen chairman Tom O’Gorman says Sweeney is a great person to have in the club:

“The Con you see on TV is the Con that shows up every night at training with us as well, he’s a class act.

“He brings on the young fellas no end and you know he trains hard, as hard as anyone else that’s there and he gives it everything and he’s not want for trying anyway.

“He’s encouraging for the younger lads when you’ve a good few younger lads coming he through and he’s just a positive influence to have around the place at all times.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Templetuohy Farm Machinery.

Elsewhere in the senior championship, the meeting of Clonmel Commercials and Moycarkey-Borris fixed for today has been cancelled, with Moycarkey conceding the game, which was going to be a dead rubber.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate championship, the group stages also comes to a conclusion today.

Starting at 12 o’clock, the final games in group 3 take place.

They see Drom-Inch play Father Sheehys in New Inn whilst Cashel King Cormacs meet Galtee Rovers in Golden.

The group 4 clash of JK Brackens B and Borrisokane which was fixed for 12 o’clock is now off, with Borrisokane conceding to JK Brackens.

Then at 5 o’clock, Clonmel Óg take on Grangemockler-Ballyneale in Fethard in Group 1 whilst at the same time in Group 4, Clonoulty/Rossmore travel to Boherlahan to take on Moyle Rovers B.