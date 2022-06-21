Landlines installed in 804 prison cells with work underway for more

It was announced this week that landlines have been installed in 804 prison cells in the State, at a cost of more than €1 million.

The Chairman of the Visiting Committee at Midlands Prison, Joe Leahy, says this is a positive thing and encourages the move.





The calls are monitored with a six minute time limit, and there is currently work underway to extend the convenience to all members in the State.

Joe, also the founder of Clonmel Suicide Awareness Workers (C-Saw), told Tipp Today that he believes having outside communication is beneficial to inmates and will help them avoid homelessness upon their release.

“There‘s four numbers that you’ve got to give in, and they have to be somebody. Let’s say, your mother, your father, your brother, your sister, for example, and they’re the only numbers that you can dial.

“The calls are recorded and they’re checked, and the calls only last six minutes. Look, to me it’s a positive thing and I think it should be encouraged.

“As well as that, it helps people’s mental health. They’re still human beings, and when they come out that gate, where do they go and what do they do? Some of these people will end up being the homeless; they’ll add to the queue.“