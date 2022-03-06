Lambert: Tipperary well capable of staying up in Division Two

The Tipperary Ladies Football team will be hoping to avoid a second successive relegation playoff today in teh National League.

Peter Creedon’s side welcome Clare to Semple Stadium for the final game of the group at 2pm.

Both teams have yet to win a game so the loser of today’s game will have to contest a relegation playoff.





Tipperary were relegated from Division One last year and former captain Samantha Lambert says Tipp will be anxious to avoid a similar faith this year:

“It’s going to be a massive game for both (teams) to preserve second tier football for 2023.

“Tipp don’t want to come down again after getting relegated from Division One last year and they will be anxious to get a performance and to stay up in Division Two and not have to face another relegation game.

“I’m quite confident that they are well capable of staying up and competing in Division Two.”