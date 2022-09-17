Knockout stages commence in Tipperary football championships

Golden-Kilfeacle booked their place in the semi-finals of the Intermediate football championship last night.

That’s after they overcame Clonmel Commercials B in New Inn, winning on a full-time score of 0-10 to 1-06.

Three semi-final spots are up for grabs today in the county senior football championship.





A double header of games takes place in Cashel, with both games live here on Tipp FM.

At 3pm, Clonmel Commercials take on Arravale Rovers whilst after that at 5pm, Loughmore-Castleiney play Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

Our coverage of both games is with thanks to Road Safety, Tipperary County Council.

The other senior quarter-final today is at 4pm in Holycross, where JK Brackens meet Upperchurch-Drombane.

Meanwhile in the intermediate football championship, two quarter-final ties are down for decision.

At 2pm in The Ragg, last year’s junior champions Ballina face Galtee Rovers while at the same time in Ardfinnan, it’s Fethard against Grangemockler Ballyneale.

There’s also three quarter-finals today in the Tom Cusack cup.

A double header in Golden starts at 3pm, where Aherlow face Éire Óg Annacarty, then at 5pm it’s Moycarkey-Borris taking on Killenaule.

Also at 5pm in Cahir, Rockwell Rovers play Ballyporeen.