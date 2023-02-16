Knockanrawley Resource Centre says “integration is key” to help Ukrainians make Tipp their home

Integration is key to helping people fleeing the war in Ukraine to settle into Tipperary and making a home here.

That’s according to Knockanrawley Resource Centre in Tipperary Town who runs groups and courses to teach people English once they get there to enable them to integrate.

This comes as Joe O’Brien, Minister for Community Development and Charities paid a visit to the county earlier this week and praised Tipp’s integration efforts.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Katerina, who fled from Ukraine with her family following the invasion and who uses the services at Knockanrawley said that having to leave their home has taken a toll on them

“It’s very hard and I can’t say it’s become much easier now. We have to start our life from scratch. I so miss my home, my parents, my friends and my usual life, it’s really very hard. But still I think we are very lucky, we are surrounded by wonderful people who help us a lot in everything.