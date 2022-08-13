Kingstown Farm sunflower field open to the public today

The Kingstown Farm located just outside Cashel will open it field dedicated to the sunflower until 7pm this evening.

The Laffan family say it is particularly appropriate to open the field this year as the sunflower is the Ukrainian national flower.

Visitors are welcome to come, take some pictures and pick a couple flowers with all proceeds going to the Irish Cancer Society, South Tipperary Hospice and the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal.





More information is available on the Kingstown Farm social media channels.