Kinane: Tipp’s clash with Cork a chance to build momentum ahead of All-Ireland series

The Tipperary senior camogie team are in action in a Munster Semi-Final this evening.

They play Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn at 7.15pm.

Tipperary lost the league semi-final to eventual winners Kilkenny last time out by three points.





Manager Bill Mullaney has named a strong side for tonight’s game and camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane believes tonight is a good chance to build momentum ahead of the All-Ireland series:

“They need to pick themselves up after the loss to Kilkenny, there was obviously heartbreak there and disappointment.

“I think a win here would really build momentum again going into the All-Ireland series.

“There’s girls obviously fighting for their places and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a good bit of game time into Orla O’Dwyer as well.”