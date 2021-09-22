Kilsheelan performing well in this year’s senior football championship

Kilsheelan are being seen as a contender to join the likes of Loughmore, Commercials and Moyle Rovers to take the honours in the County Senior Football Championship.

They’re unbeaten in Group 2 of this year’s competition with wins over Ballyporeen and Moyne Templetuohy.

Football analyst Martin Quinlivan says the club is on a high in both codes this year.





“Kilsheelan have full points, you know full points in hurling and full points in football, so I’d say there’s a good buzz within the group and there’s a huge crossover of players between the two.

“They’ll certainly ask questions of whoever they meet before the season is out I tell you.

“They field well, good young team, a lot of inter county players, and it might turn on the four or five players we don’t know anything about in Kilsheelan – are they strong enough to carry it? Because certainly the ten players we know most about are as good as any in the county.”