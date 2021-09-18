Kilsheelan favourites to make it a “big four” in Tipperary senior football championship

Round two of the county football championships gets underway in Tipperary today.

In the senior championship, there are four games taking place throughout the day.

First up at half-past-2, Kilsheelan-Kilcash take on Moyne/Templetuohy in Cashel whilst later on in that group, Éire Óg Annacarty and Ballyporeen meet in Bansha at half-past-5.





Tipperary football PRO Anthony Shelly believes Kilsheelan have enough to kick-on to the next level this year:

“Kilsheelan, I suppose they are everybody’s favourites to make it a big four now.

“We’ve had a big three for long enough with Loughmore, Commercials and Moyle Rovers, we’ve been waiting for someone to make it a big four.

“With the talent they (Kilsheelan) have in their side, they should have enough to come through I think but it won’t be easy.

“I think at the end of the day that they should just have enough to get through.”

At the same time in group 4, Killenaule take on Rockwell Rovers in Fethard whilst at 6 o’clock in the same group, JK Brackens meet last year’s runners-up Loughmore-Castleiney in Templetuohy.

Meanwhile in the intermediate championship, four games take place today.

Clonmel Commercials B take on Fethard in Monroe, Littleton hosts the meeting of Golden-Kilfeacle and Loughmore-Castleiney B, Galtee Rovers play Father Sheehys in Cahir and Borrisokane take on Moyle Rovers B in Templemore.

All of those games throw-in at 2pm.