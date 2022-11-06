Kilruane MacDonaghs go in search of big win in Munster senior club hurling championship today

Kilruane MacDonaghs are in Munster senior club action for the first time in 37 years this afternoon.

The Tipperary senior hurling champions take on All-Ireland club hurling champions Ballygunner in Walsh Park at 1.30pm in their quarter-final tie.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Eoin Dillon REA, Nenagh.





Kilruane come into the game as big outsiders in the bookmakers but Kilruane manager Liam O’Kelly says they don’t mind the underdog tag:

“We were written off last Sunday week, we came back and we were definitely written off last Sunday, we came back and we won a county final.

“We go forward now with great hope and we’ll see where the journey will take us.

“With this group of guys, we’ve been improving on every game. Is there more improvement in us? I think there’s more improvement in us.

“If we can produce a performance like we did in the second half last Sunday, absolutely we are a match for any club in the country but we’ll wait and see what happens on Sunday.”