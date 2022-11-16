Key day for Tipperary schools as Harty Cup group stages comes to a conclusion

Three Tipperary schools are in Harty Cup action this afternoon.

Nenagh CBS need to beat North Mon (Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh) to keep alive hopes of progressing when they meet in Hospital.

They will also need CBC to beat De La Salle elsewhere in the group to progress to the knockout stages.





Thurles CBS have secured their place in the knockout stages ahead of their game vs Youghal (Pobail Scoil Na Trionide, Youghal) in Carriganore.

In the same group, it’s winner goes through when Our Lady’s Templemore take on St. Francis College Rochestown in Bansha.

Meanwhile, Cashel Community School are not in action today as they are in a group of three.

However, the Tipp school needs Ardscoil Rís to avoid defeat vs St. Flannan’s to ensure their place in the quarter-finals.

All of today’s games throw-in at 1.30pm.