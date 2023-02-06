Kerry Condon takes home award at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Thurles’ Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress at last night’s London Critics’ Circle Film Awards for her role in the Banshees of Inisherin.

In total, the Irish critically acclaimed film won five honours.

Colin Farrell was named Best Actor while Barry Keoghan picked up Best Supporting Actor.





Director Martin McDonagh also won Screenwriter of the Year.

The Thurles actress has also been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Siobhán Súillbhean.

The Oscars take place on March 12th in California.