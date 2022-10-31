Ken Hogan: We must keep the momentum going

Lorrha were crowned the 2022 Tipperary intermediate hurling champions yesterday.

They saw off the challenge of Moneygall to win the Michael Maher Cup, on a full-time score of Lorrha 4-15 Moneygall 3-12.

Three goals from Lorrha corner forward Christopher Fogarty saw them regain their premier intermediate hurling status.





Lorrha manager Ken Hogan summed up a great day for his parish:

“Christopher Fogarty’s goals were absolutely brilliant, kept us in the game, what a day for him but what a day for the parish, it’s all about the club.

“To achieve premier intermediate status straight away on the rebound after being relegated last year is huge for us.

“For all the youngsters in the parish, it’s a huge thrill to come here to Semple Stadium, the field of dreams, the field of legends and to win a county final.”

Ken Hogan says they must keep the momentum going into next year:

“It’s not easy to win a county final, it’s never easy winning a championship.

“The late Theo English always said, ‘medals don’t come in the post, you have to earn them’ and we certainly that day.

“I pay tributes to Moneygall for the way they gave it to us really hard.

“We have to keep the momentum going, players travel. players come, players go but we’ve got to keep the parish alive like every other rural parish in the country and we’ll do that.”