Justice Minister pays visit to Cuan Saor in Clonmel

The Justice Minister met recently with the team from Cuan Saor to learn about the support they provide.

During a visit to Tipperary Minister Helen McEntee went to the refuge which offers support to women who were experiencing domestic violence by providing short-term crisis accommodation.

In the next few weeks the Department of justice will be overseeing services and supports for victims of Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence, including improving those already in operation.





Minister McEntee told Tipp FM that because of this it was important for her to meet local groups to discuss what was coming down the line.

“For me it’s really important to get right across the country to meet with all of the wonderful teams who are providing refuge and solace to so many victims, in particular women, of domestic violence.

“So, really it’s about meeting the team, it’s about hearing about the work they are doing, seeing what I will be able to, in the next few weeks and months, be able to support them more and in particular maybe for me to give them a bit of an insight in to what’s coming down the line with our third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender based violence.”