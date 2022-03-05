John McGrath has red card vs Ballygunner overturned following appeal

John McGrath has been cleared of any wrong doing in the Ballygunner game in last winters Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship.

John had been reported for “striking with minimum force” by match referee Johnny Murphy who issued him with a straight red card.

Loughmore were narrowly defeated on the day and Ballygunner subsequently went on to win the club All Ireland final after defeating defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks in an epic decider.





In the same game Noel McGrath was also dismissed with a straight red card and was reported for “behaving in a manner dangerous to an opponent”, Noel failed in his appeal and as a result will miss Loughmore-Castleiney’s opening game in the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship in 2022.

Both players appealed their proposed suspensions to the Munster Hearings Committee and their appeal was heard on Thursday evening last.