John McGrath last minute goal brings Tipperary football glory to Loughmore-Castleiney

Loughmore-Catsleiney are Tipperary county senior football champions.

They have stopped Clonmel Commercials bid for three-in-a-row with a 1-12 to 1-11 victory.

The mid side trailed Commercials from the 1st minute until the the last minute of normal time.





A 60th minute John McGrath goal gave the mid side their first lead of the game and the eventual victory in a pulsating county football final.

The game took a turning point in the 50th minute when Seamus Kennedy received a black card, reducing his side to 14-men for the final ten minutes of the game.

Loughmore scored 1-2 in his absence to capture the title, which will be even sweeter for the mid side as they were on the receiving end of a late Michael Quinlivan goal in last year’s decider to lose by a point.

Willie Eviston captained the Loughmore side to the historic victory.

They now go on to represent Tipperary in the Munster Club Football Championship to play Clare champions Éire Óg Ennis in a fortnight but will have the county senior hurling final replay to contend with first next weekend when they take on Thurles Sarsfields.