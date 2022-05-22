Jobs to be created in Clonmel following Renault Ireland announcement

Jobs are to be created in Clonmel following Renault Ireland’s announcement that Kevin O’Leary Clonmel is the new Renault and Dacia main dealership for South Tipp.

The Kevin O’Leary Group is one of Ireland’s most established motor groups, founded in 1963, with dealerships in Bandon, Cork City and Clonmel.

From June, Kevin O’Leary Clonmel will offer customers in South Tipperary the opportunity to view and test drive the full range of cars, and vans as well as offering servicing and parts facilities.





Kevin O’Leary, Group Director, said that becoming business partners with Renault is an exciting step for them and it is great news for customers and staff in Clonmel.

They have announced they will now grow the team in Clonmel to take advantage of this new opportunity.