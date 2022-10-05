Jennifer O’Donnell named September’s Tipp FM Sports Star of The Month

The winner of the September Tipp FM Sports Star of the month award has been announced.

Greyhound trainer Jennifer O’Donnell has been named the winner following her success last month.

The Killenaule native bred and trained ‘Born Warrior’ to victory in the 2022 Irish Greyhound Derby.





‘Born Warrior’ owned by Killenaule based Whatever-You-Like Syndicate netted €125,000 in prize money with the victory in Shelbourne Park.

For Jennifer, her maiden Irish Derby victory saw her follow in the footsteps of her father Matt and mother Frances who both trained Irish Derby winners of their own in their careers.

