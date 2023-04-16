ISME roadshow to come to Tipp this week

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprise Association is continuing its Roadshow series in April and May in towns across Ireland.

They will be in Tipperary this Wednesday (April 19th) at the Horse & Jockey Hotel from 4.30 to 6.30pm.

Among those contributing will be Tara Daly, HR Services Director at MSS – The HR People who will be discussing key HR issues with a focus on Statutory Sick Pay.





Mary Ryan – Senior Enterprise Development Officer with Local Enterprise Office in Tipperary – will talk about the various supports available to SMEs.

During the series ISME have added a new feature where a local business will share their story and experiences.

The Tipperary event will hear from Miriam Everard, Managing Director of Templetuohy Foods Ltd which is based in Ballytrasna, Cashel.