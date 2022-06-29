Irish Water crews are carrying out repair works in West Tipp today

Irish Water crews carrying out repair works to restore water in West Tipperary today.

Following a burst water main in Shronell, Tipperary County Council are working with Irish Water to have water back to impacted customers as quickly as possible.

The crews expect to complete the work by 7pm this evening.





Water Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham says they are trying to minimise disruption to the community.

Affected areas include Shronell, Galbally, Lattin, Cullen, Mountbruce, Rosebora, Barronstown, Deerpark, Ballinahow, Ballykisteen and surrounding areas.