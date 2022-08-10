Irish Water asking people of Tipp to be mindful of water usage during heatwave

Irish Water are asking the people of Tipp to be mindful of their water usage during the warmer weather to avoid pressure reduction.

An increased demand for water, combined with a decrease in rainfall, have resulted in levels to drop in local water sources.

Consumers on the Fethard Regional scheme, namely Moyglass, Killenaule and Ballinure, are at risk of water pressure reduction.





There are also concerns for those living in Coalbrook, Kilcash, Templetney, Galtee Regional Scheme, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Glengar, Commons, Lorraha and Riverstown as supplies are currently coming under pressure.

Irish Water have provided a number of easy steps to reduce water usage during the hot weather: