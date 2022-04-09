Irish Pilgrimage Trust Cycle to go through Tipperary for first time ever this year

The Irish Pilgrimage Trust Cycle will be hitting Tipperary for the first time this year.

The purpose of the cycle, which began in 1984, is to raise money for young people and children with disabilities across Ireland to go on holidays.

However, this year is different as usually the cycle is held in France but was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid and the decision was made to run it this year in Ireland.





Cyclists will be leaving Kilcuan this morning along with the backup team and are heading for Limerick.

They are due to arrive in Clonmel on Monday and Bernadette Connolly the National Co-ordinator explained why Tipperary has a special connection the organisation:

“They are cycling around Ireland for seven days.

“We have a very strong volunteer presence in Tipperary.

“We would have two groups that bring young people with special needs on holidays from there.

“As part of our cycle, we would be cycling on Monday they would be cycling from Killarney to Clonmel and staying overnight in Clonmel.

“That’s their longest day, that’s about 140km.”