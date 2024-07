A former Tipperary senior hurler has passed away.

Cashel native Peter O’Sullivan passed away on Sunday at his home.

O’Sullivan, won a Munster minor title with the Premier in 1961 along with an U21 munster and All-Ireland crown in 1964.

The goalkeeper made his senior debut for Tipperary in 1970 and would line out in goal for the All-Ireland winning 1971 team.

Requiem mass for Peter will take place in St. John The Baptist Church Cashel at 12pm on Thursday.